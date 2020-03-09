Home Entertainment Kannada

 Next shooting schedule for Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka to resume in Hyderabad

However, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the production house has decided to postpone the shoot and it will now be taken up in April-end.

Published: 09th March 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 10:55 AM

Darshan in Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka

Darshan in Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka

By Express News Service

Darshan-starrer Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka went on floors on February 10. After completing a schedule in Kerala, the team’s next stop will now be in Hyderabad. Director Rajendra Singh Babu and the cast and crew will be heading to Ramoji Film City in the coming days, where they plan to shoot a couple of action blocks. The crew had also planned a major schedule in Rajasthan, and the locations had been finalised too.

However, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the production house has decided to postpone the shoot and it will now be taken up in April-end. The film is being made under the Rockline Entertainers banner, and the makers are planning to release it in multiple languages. The production house is finalising on the star cast accordingly.

While there have been reports of actor and politician, Ramya making a comeback to films with the Darshan-starrer, rumours are also rife that south Indian actor Nayantara is likely to play the female lead. However, according to a member from the production house, the team has approached more than a couple of heroines and they will be finalising the female lead depending on who best fits the bill.

Apart from the Challenging Star, the only other actor to have come on board is senior actor Sumalatha Ambareesh. Meanwhile, Darshan along with director, Tharun Kishore Sudhir, have headed to Kutch on Sunday, to shoot the pending song for Roberrt. The shoot for the track was initially planned in Spain, which was cancelled due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. 

TAGS
Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka Darshan

