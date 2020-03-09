Home Entertainment Kannada

Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy, Shri Mahadev, Chandan Achar to headline Raj Surya’s Bengalur Boys

The film will also feature Vainidhi Jagdish as the female lead; the makers are also in the process of finalising a couple of actors along with the supporting cast

Published: 09th March 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy

Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy

By Express News Service

Raj Surya, who made his directorial debut with Londonalli Lambodhara, is now gearing up for his second outing. Titled Bengalur Boys, this will be a multi-starrer consisting of four lead male actors and one female lead. The film is being presented by V Movie Makers and is produced by Vikram K Yelliah. The makers revealed the film’s poster on Shivarathri, and are now in the process of finalising the star cast.

Chandan Achar

The romantic comedy will feature Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy, who made his debut with Happy Birthday, and Shri Mahadev of Iruvudellava Bittu. The makers are in the process of finalising the rest of the cast, and are in discussions with Big Boss Season 7 contestant Chandan Achar.

The team is currently conducting auditions, through which they will be finalising the fourth lead actor as well as the rest of the supporting artistes. For the female lead, the production house and director are zeroing in on Vainidhi Jagdish. She made her debut with Yaana, a film that was directed by her mother, Vijayalakshmi Singh, and featured her sisters, Vaibhavi and Vaisiri.

Bengalur Days will be her second film. The team is also looking for a fresh face who can carry off a glamorous role. Cinematographer Rijo P John and music director All Ok are already on board. The film is likely to go on floors from mid-March.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy Shri Mahadev Chandan Achar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Hardcore DC fans would call it blasphemous, but it is happening. (To put it in MCU terms 'Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives all the same.') Actor Tessa Thompson has confirmed that Christian Bale will be playing the antagonist in Marvel's 'Thor:
'Batman' Bale to be Thor's nemesis: Actors to do both DC and Marvel movies | Ben Affleck, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and more
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
Video
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Don't worry! TN man suffering from coronavirus now stable, says State Health Minister Vijayabaskar
Coronavirus: Total cases in India reach 43, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp