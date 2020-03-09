Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy, Shri Mahadev, Chandan Achar to headline Raj Surya’s Bengalur Boys

By Express News Service

Raj Surya, who made his directorial debut with Londonalli Lambodhara, is now gearing up for his second outing. Titled Bengalur Boys, this will be a multi-starrer consisting of four lead male actors and one female lead. The film is being presented by V Movie Makers and is produced by Vikram K Yelliah. The makers revealed the film’s poster on Shivarathri, and are now in the process of finalising the star cast.

Chandan Achar

The romantic comedy will feature Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy, who made his debut with Happy Birthday, and Shri Mahadev of Iruvudellava Bittu. The makers are in the process of finalising the rest of the cast, and are in discussions with Big Boss Season 7 contestant Chandan Achar.

The team is currently conducting auditions, through which they will be finalising the fourth lead actor as well as the rest of the supporting artistes. For the female lead, the production house and director are zeroing in on Vainidhi Jagdish. She made her debut with Yaana, a film that was directed by her mother, Vijayalakshmi Singh, and featured her sisters, Vaibhavi and Vaisiri.

Bengalur Days will be her second film. The team is also looking for a fresh face who can carry off a glamorous role. Cinematographer Rijo P John and music director All Ok are already on board. The film is likely to go on floors from mid-March.