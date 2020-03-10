Home Entertainment Kannada

Will KGF Chapter 2 see a Dasara release?

The mega budget period drama, directed by Prashanth Neel, is one of the most anticipated films of 2020; the Yash-starrer is likely to hit theatres on October 23  
 

Published: 10th March 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

A still from the film

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

There is no doubt that KGF Chapter 2 is one of the biggest releases happening this year. There were speculations that the Yash-starrer will hit the screens in the month of October. While there has been no confirmation yet, it is now expected that the sequel to the Prashanth Neel-directed blockbuster will cash in on the Dasara weekend, and get released on October 23.

The crew of KGF Chapter 2 has just  completed a major chunk of the shooting in Hyderabad. With just a couple of action blocks and scenes left to be completed, the team has entered the final phase of filming.
Meanwhile, Karthik Gowda, executive producer of Hombale Films, which has bankrolled both the instalments of the film, tweeted, “U will have an update this month but  not abt the teaser #KGFChapter2.”

This has further led to the belief that the next update will be about the release date. Interestingly, planning the release date as October 23 provides the makers with a long list of holidays including the weekend, Durga puja, Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashmi. Considering the pan-India status of the film, it seems to be the right choice. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Just like the first film, KGF Chapter 2 produced by Vijay Kirgandur will also be dubbed and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. It marks the Kannada debuts of Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, which has further raised the viewers’ expectations from KGF Chapter 2.Meanwhile, the makers are simultaneously working on the post-production. KGF Chapter 2 brings back the technical team from the first film, including cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, music director Ravi Basrur, and art director Shivakumar. KGF Chapter 2 will feature Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead role, along with a host of actors, including Vasishta Simha and Malavika Avinash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KGF Chapter 2 Dasara release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
Video
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp