Will KGF Chapter 2 see a Dasara release?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

There is no doubt that KGF Chapter 2 is one of the biggest releases happening this year. There were speculations that the Yash-starrer will hit the screens in the month of October. While there has been no confirmation yet, it is now expected that the sequel to the Prashanth Neel-directed blockbuster will cash in on the Dasara weekend, and get released on October 23.

The crew of KGF Chapter 2 has just completed a major chunk of the shooting in Hyderabad. With just a couple of action blocks and scenes left to be completed, the team has entered the final phase of filming.

Meanwhile, Karthik Gowda, executive producer of Hombale Films, which has bankrolled both the instalments of the film, tweeted, “U will have an update this month but not abt the teaser #KGFChapter2.”

This has further led to the belief that the next update will be about the release date. Interestingly, planning the release date as October 23 provides the makers with a long list of holidays including the weekend, Durga puja, Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashmi. Considering the pan-India status of the film, it seems to be the right choice. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Just like the first film, KGF Chapter 2 produced by Vijay Kirgandur will also be dubbed and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. It marks the Kannada debuts of Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, which has further raised the viewers’ expectations from KGF Chapter 2.Meanwhile, the makers are simultaneously working on the post-production. KGF Chapter 2 brings back the technical team from the first film, including cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, music director Ravi Basrur, and art director Shivakumar. KGF Chapter 2 will feature Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead role, along with a host of actors, including Vasishta Simha and Malavika Avinash.