Upendra to hold pistol used by Dr Rajkumar in Gandhada Gudi, Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay

By Express News Service

The pistol used by Dr Rajkumar in Gandhada Gudi, which was later used by Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay, will now be seen in the hands of Upendra. The actor was excited to share this information on Twitter, where he said, “The pistol used by Annavru (Dr Rajkumar) and Amitabh Bachchan in Gandhada Gudi and Sholay is now used in Kabza, and it holds a different kind of a thrill.”

Director R Chandru is bringing a classic touch to Kabza with this pistol, which he hired from Bangalore Gun House. This company had earlier supplied it to the makers of Sholay. The makers will be dedicating 170 days for the shooting, which is planned in five schedules. Currently, the team is filming some crucial portions in Bengaluru planned over a stretch of 35 days. The makers are in the process of finalising the heroine, who will join the sets only by April-end.

Backed by MTB Nagaraju is being made under the banner of Siddheshwara Enterprises. It is likely to be out in November or December 2020. The film is being made in Kannada and will have a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali. Music is by Ravi Basrur while cinematography is by Arjun Shetty. This is the third time, the actor and the director are collaborating for a project, after Brahma and I Love You.

Kabza, based on the underworld theme, is a period action drama set in 1980. With the Real Star in the lead role, the film boasts a host of actors, including producer-actor Naveen, Kabir Duhan Singh, Kota Srinivas Rao, Jaya Prakash, Kaat Raju, Subbaraju, M Kamaraj and Avinash.