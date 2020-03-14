Upendra to make guest appearance in Varun Tej’s sports drama

By Express News Service

Upendra is making a guest appearance in actor Varun Tej’s upcoming sports drama directed by Kiran Korrapati. The film is based on boxing and will see Upendra playing the role of a boxer who will appear in a flashback episode. The actor is currently shooting for

R Chandru’s Kabza and will start participating in the shoot from April. The film is the maiden venture of Rennaisance Pictures in association with Geetha Arts. The team started the shooting in December.

It has Thaman S composing the music and George C William cranking the camera while Larnell Stovall of Kick Boxer fame is choreographing the stunts. Upendra’s first stint in Telugu was as a director with Omkaram, a remake of his film, OM.

The Real Star has since then been part of a handful of films made in Tollywood. His last outing was S/O Sathyamurthy starring Allu Arjun.