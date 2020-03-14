Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 to hit screens on October 23

Home Entertainment Kannada

Just as we reported a few days back, it is now confirmed that Prashanth Neel’s KGF Chapter 2 will indeed hit the screens on October 23 to coincide with the Dasara weekend.

The shooting of Yash-starrer, KGF Chapter 2 is in its final leg with just a couple of action blocks and scenes left to be completed. Meanwhile, the makers are simultaneously working on the post-production.

Interestingly, the release date will help the pan-Indian nature of KGF considering it coincides with not just the weekend but Durga Puja, Ayudha Puja, and Vijayadashmi too. 

KGF Chapter 2, produced by Vijay Kirgandur under Hombale Films will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The film, which marks the Kannada debuts of Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Vasishta Simha, and Malavika Avinash.

KGF Chapter 2 brings back the technical team from the first film, including cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, music director Ravi Basrur, and art director Shivakumar.

