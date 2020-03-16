We aim to release Roberrt on April 9, says director Tharun Kishore Sudhir

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The outbreak of Coronavirus has led to the postponement of various films releases across the world. However, in case of Darshan starrer Roberrt, the makers are still going by the scheduled date as April 9, mentioned director Tharun Kishore Sudhir. An official announcement will be made by the makers, once the film is through with the censor clearance.

“We are aware of the Coronavirus pandemic, and its effects. The outbreak of the virus was unplanned. Though theatres are getting locked down for a week, we have a month for Robbert to hit theatres, and I feel at present it is too soon to talk about the release. As of now, we are working with April 9 as the release date. Any unforeseen circumstances will definitely be taken into consideration,” says the director.

The team is back from Kutch, where they shot the last song, and have completely wrapped up shooting, “It’s good, we did not go to Spain, we got to shoot at a better location in Kutch, and the song we had planned got filmed better than we expected,” adds Tharun. Roberrt made under Umapathy films will have a bilingual release in Kannada and Telugu.

The makers have started the dubbing works for the latter version. The makers had initially planned for a grand audio launch, at a big event held in North Karnataka. However, the production house is now looking for an alternative plan which will be revealed soon. The team has released two songs, with two more remaining.



The film has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj. Roberrt has an ensemble cast with actors like includes Asha Bhat, Jagapathi Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Shivaraj KR Pete, and Chikkanna.