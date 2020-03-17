135 artistes come together for Ondu Ghanteya Kathe

By Express News Service

Raghava Dwarki’s Ondu Ghanteya Kathe is based on true incidents which often take place in Bengaluru. According to the director, his film will be right answer to cases such as the Nirbhaya and Priyanka incidents.

This is a serious subject told in an entertaining way, and ends with a strong message,” says Dwarki, who has previously directed seven films, including Gunna, Shambo, Mathe Mungaru and a couple of projects in Tamil and Telugu.

Interestingly, the film comprises 135 artistes, mostly comedians, including Ajay, who is playing the lead, along with Shanaya Katwe and Swathi Sharma as heroines. The other cast members include Chidananda, Prashath Sidhi, Yashwanth Sir Deshpande, Prakash K Thuminadu Silli Lalli Anand and Nagendra Sha.

Ondu Ghanteya Kathe is produced by Kashyap Dakoju, has music scored by Denis Vallaban, and cinematography by Suryakantha PH. The film, which is passed through the Censor Board with an ‘A’ certificate, is hoping for an April release. “As of today, we are looking to hit theatres on April 24, but the outbreak of the coronovirus has jumbled the schedule. We now have to reconsider the dates,” says the director.