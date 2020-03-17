Home Entertainment Kannada

Motion poster of James will give you an adrenaline rush 

The motion poster of the film, directed by Chethan Kumar, was released on Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday

Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar fans were in for a double treat on his birthday. As people got a glimpse of the Power Star in the dialogue teaser of Santhosh Ananddram’s Yuvarathanaa, Puneeth’s birthday celebrations were raised a notch higher with the 3D motion poster of James unveiled on Tuesday. The poster shared by the actor himself, is bound to give you an adrenaline rush with all the mean machines.  

James, which has created a lot of hype with its title, has only furthered the craze with the film’s motion poster. In the poster, the character played by Puneeth  brings out a hero’s attitude.  The film’s trademark is the ‘wings’ logo attached to the title. According to the director, the film is all about the ‘race between good and bad which is symbolically represented by wheels.’

 The director and his team have worked for one month on the motion poster which comes with the power-packed background score by music director Charan Raj. The dialogues have been written by director 
Chethan Kumar, one of the lines being : Kashta Bandaaga Edrukoloru common, Ellaanu eddarisi munde nillonu number one. The film’s cinematography is by Shreesha Kuduvalli, while Ravi Santhe Haiklu is handling the art department. Deepu S Kumar is the film’s editor. The film, produced by Kishore Pathikonda, has completed one schedule and will resume shoot once Puneeth is done with Santhosh Ananddram’s Yuvarathnaa. 

