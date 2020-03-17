Home Entertainment Kannada

Spoorthi Udimane makes Tamil debut in Adith Arjun-starrer Reel Andhu Pochu

Spoorthi, who is making her mark in director Kiran Surya’s Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari, which stars Abhimanyu Kashinath, is all set to foray into Kollywood.

By Express News Service

Spoorthi, who is making her mark in director Kiran Surya’s Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari, which stars Abhimanyu Kashinath, is all set to foray into Kollywood. The actor will be part of Noordeen’s directorial Reel Andhu Pochu, in which she is paired opposite Adith Arjun from 24 Kisses fame. 

The film’s muhuarth took place on March 7.  The girl from Chickmagalur is an engineer- turned-model, who quit her job to pursue her passion of acting.

“As a child, acting was a co-circular activity. Now I am realising my dreams of facing the camera, not with one,  but two projects,” says Spoorthi, who has completed the first schedule of her Kannada film.

“My Tamil film’s shoot, which was supposed to go on floors from March 15 has now gotten postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. As I begin, I am gearing to take forward my acting career with good films,” she says.

