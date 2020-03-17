Team Kabza takes a short break due to coronavirus

By Express News Service

The Covid-19 outbreak has led the team of Upendra-starrer Kabza to take a short break, says director R Chandru, who has suspended shooting for a week from Sunday.



“Along with Upendra and the technicians, we have at least 500 people on the sets, with junior artistes coming from different parts of the state. We didn’t want to take a risk. When the government has taken the initiative to prevent the spread of the virus, it’s our duty to follow the orders,” says Chandru, adding, “We have put up a huge jail set at Minerva Mills. But we will resume the shooting depending on the conditions and the government’s decision.”



Kabza is based on the underworld theme. It’s an action drama set in the 1980s. The film boasts a bevy of big actors, including producer-actor Naveen, Kabir Duhan Singh, Kota Srinivas Rao, Jaya Prakash, Kaat Raju, Subbaraju, M Kamaraj and Avinash. Kabza has music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Arjun Shetty.