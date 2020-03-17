Home Entertainment Kannada

Two films bearing title Kaage Bangara in works

Director Suri wishes the team luck, and says he doesn’t have time to go and fight it out; director Dinesh Gowda says title will be owned by production house which first presents it to Censor Board

Published: 17th March 2020 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 09:50 AM

A still from Suri’s Kaage Bangara

By A Sharadhaa 
Express News Service

As Suri’s Kaage Bangara is in the works, another film with a similar title is also in the making. The Duniya director had announced the making of the project with the title Kaage Bangara when he released Kendasampige (Part 2 Ginimari case) in 2015. This was again registered in the end credits of his latest film, Popcorn Monkey Tiger. The film, starring Poornachandra Mysore and Prashanth Siddi, touted to be a hilarious subject by Suri, is now in the final stages of preparation and is ready to go on floors. Meanwhile, director Dinesh Gowda had registered a similar title at the second chamber (Karnataka Chalanachitra Vanijya Mandali), the muhurath of which took place on March 13.

This film, produced by Munegowdru (Mandibele) and BVK Krishnappa, was to initially get going from Wednesday, but has been postponed to April owing to the coronavirus outbreak. This latter’s is going to be a children’s film, and according to the director the subject demanded a title like Kaage Bangara. It stars child artiste Madhusudan, along with Biradar, Gururaj Hoskote, and other theatre artistes.

Director Suri, however, is not perturbed with another film being made of the same title.  “I seriously don’t have time to go and fight it out especially at this time and the existing system. My best wishes to the team,” says Suri, adding, “It is now in my hands to register my film among the audience. They should remember it as Suri’s Kaage Bangara. I am sure the audience will listen to my request as I have developed a rapport  with them over the years.

I have the strength to create at least 100 titles but I don’t have that energy to debate on it. I have a lot of things lined up ahead which needs my focus,” he says. Dinesh Gowda told CE, “Yes, we had registered the title as Kaage Bangara with the second chamber, however, we went ahead as Production 1 at the time of the muhurath. This, owing to the respect we have for the senior director.  Whether we own the title or not depends on when we complete the shoot. We were told that the Censor Board will give the title to the makers who first apply for the censor certificate. However, a decision will be taken on this after we discuss with the team.”

