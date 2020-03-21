Jason D’Souza is Darshan’s new co-star in 'Roberrt'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Meet Darshan’s new co-star in Roberrt. Jason D’Souza, the little boy often seen in the company of the Challenging Star, is playing a pivotal role in Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s upcoming directorial.

The nine-year-old Mumbai-based child artiste has been a part of about 100 commercials. He has also shared screen space with many superstars in films, including Salman Khan in Tubelight and Ranveer Singh in Bajirao Mastani, and will be seen in an upcoming film with Akshay Kumar.

He was also part of the web series -- Mind the Malhotras. He is now making his debut in Kannada too. He is the Rama of Roberrt, and his popularity has increased after he was seen in the song Jai

Sriram, in which he dons the look of Lord Ram, holding the bow and arrow and sitting on Darshan’s lap, who appears as Hanuman. He plays an integral part in Roberrt, and is part of the ensemble cast consisting of Jagapati Babu and Ravi Kishen, who play the antagonists, and Asha Bhat, who plays the female lead, besides Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Shivaraj K R Pete and Chikkanna.

Celebrate friendship with Dostha Kano, the third song from Roberrt to be out today Meanwhile, the third song, titled Dostha Kano, from Roberrt gets released on Saturday at 11.04.

“The song name says it all.. let’s celebrate friendship this summer..,” director Tharun Kishore Sudhir said in his tweet, giving details of the song release.

The song features Darshan and others, and what makes it even more special is that singers Vijay Prakash and Hemanth are singing together for the first time to music composed by Arjun Janya. The film is being made under the Umapathy Films banner and has Sudhakar S Raj handling the cinematography.