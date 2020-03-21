Home Entertainment Kannada

Jason D’Souza is Darshan’s new co-star in 'Roberrt'

Sriram, in which he dons the look of Lord Ram, holding the bow and arrow and sitting on Darshan’s lap, who appears as Hanuman.

Published: 21st March 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Darshan-starrer 'Roberrt'.

A still from Darshan-starrer 'Roberrt'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Meet Darshan’s new co-star in Roberrt. Jason D’Souza, the little boy often seen in the company of the Challenging Star, is playing a pivotal role in Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s upcoming directorial. 

The nine-year-old Mumbai-based child artiste has been a part of about 100 commercials. He has also shared screen space with many superstars in films, including Salman Khan in Tubelight and Ranveer Singh in Bajirao Mastani, and will be seen in an upcoming film with Akshay Kumar.

He was also part of the web series -- Mind the Malhotras. He is now making his debut in Kannada too. He is the Rama of Roberrt, and his popularity has increased after he was seen in the song  Jai

Sriram, in which he dons the look of Lord Ram, holding the bow and arrow and sitting on Darshan’s lap, who appears as Hanuman. He plays an integral part in Roberrt, and is part of the ensemble cast consisting of Jagapati Babu and Ravi Kishen, who play the antagonists, and Asha Bhat, who plays the female lead, besides Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Shivaraj K R Pete and Chikkanna.

Celebrate friendship with Dostha Kano, the third song from Roberrt to be out today Meanwhile, the third song, titled Dostha Kano, from Roberrt  gets released on Saturday at 11.04.

“The song name says it all.. let’s celebrate friendship this summer..,” director Tharun Kishore Sudhir said in his tweet, giving details of the song release.

The song features Darshan and others, and what makes it even more special is that singers Vijay Prakash and Hemanth are singing together for the first time to music composed by Arjun Janya. The film is being made under the Umapathy Films banner and has Sudhakar S Raj handling the cinematography.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roberrt Jason DSouza Darshan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
Video
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp