'Life 360' director Arjun Kishore Chandra comes up with his first single

By Express News Service

Arjun Kishore Chandra, the director of Life 360, has come up with his first single. The song, Seru Nanna Tholali, features him and Payal Radhakrishna of Bhinna fame.

The music video also features Vinayak Joshi in a guest appearance. The concept of the music video is that love has no boundaries.

“The romantic number was shot in Chickmangaalru. It has lyrics written by me, while the music has been composed by Advik Arya,” said Arjun. The song has been produced by Gangan J Gowda and Sunil Kumar Lalige, and was released recently on DC Records.

“Last year, I had written the lyrics of Ninna Gungale which got millions of views on YouTube. The same label wanted to get associated with me with for a single,” Arjun added.