Manu Ravichandran-starrer Prarambha gets U/A certificate

Maanu Kalyadi’s directorial debut, Prarambha, which features Manu Ravichandran, has cleared the censor board with a U/A certificate,

“With the film consisting of 14 raw scenes, including sequences showing booze, lip lock and romance, I was thinking that the film may get an A certificate. But the concluding episode, where the character gets into rehab, comes with a strong message, which helped me procure a U/A,” says the first-time director, who is now ready for the film’s release.

“I am just waiting for life to get normal for every one, when we stop thinking and talking about corona virus. We will plan the release date once the theatres reopen,” adds Manu.

The actor will be seen in two shades of an artiste and guitarist in his character in the film. Prarambha marks the debut of Keerti Kalkeri, who plays the female lead. The film has been made under the banner of Jensuri Thansha Productions. It has music composed by Prajwal Pai and Suresh Babu’s cinematography.

