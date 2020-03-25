Home Entertainment Kannada

Director KM Chaitanya gets ready with first draft for his project on underworld subject

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is also producing a serial under the banner of Chaitanya Harridoss Cinemas, a venture that will make feature films too.

Published: 25th March 2020 09:47 AM

By Express News Service

Director KM Chaitanya, whose last release was 'Aadya', is currently scripting his next project, and is ready with the first draft.

He is now waiting to bring together a team to shape the story further.

“My subject is about the underworld. Though it is not a true story, the settings connect the dots about Karnataka’s history. I am in the process of consulting various people from different backgrounds to get authentic information,” says Chaitanya, who also clarifies that this will not be Aa Dinagalu 2, or anywhere close to that subject.

“None of the characters coming in the film will be related to real life, but the situations will be,” the director emphasises.  

Chaitanya is also taking time to take the film on the floors, as he wants to spend more time on the script. “I will first lock the story, following  which I will finalise the actors,” he says.

Meanwhile, the director is producing a serial under the banner of Chaitanya Harridoss Cinemas.

Chaitanya has previously produced teleserials like Kicchu, in which actor Umashree debut on the small screen, followed by Mugilu, Ondanondu Kaaladali and Preethi Endarenu.

His next serial will the first one made by the production house.

“I and Harridoss, who has worked as an editor for most of my films, have now teamed up for this production house, and this serial will be our first venture together. The teleserial is being directed by Honnesh and its shooting had started in Malnad. However, it had to be cut short because of the coronavirus outbreak,” says Chaitanya.

“It is a horror serial. Our first production is on television and in future, we hope to co-produce feature films,” he adds.

