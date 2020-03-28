Video release of Kharaabu song from Pogaru postponed 

By Express News Service

The launch of Kharaabu, the first single from Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru, was initially planned to be launched on March 27. But it has now been postponed.

The makers took the decision since they felt that with the current situation, they are not in a position to fix a date for the film’s release, and unveiling a song will not be appropriate now.

Since songs have always been an invitation for the audience to come to theatres, the team felt that releasing it amid the coronavirus outbreak will not be a positive step. “We decided in favour of having the audio launch closer to the release time, and postponed it to a further date,” says producer BK Gangadhar, who is bankrolling Pogaru.

The film, directed by Nandakishore, has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead while Dhananjay, Mayuri, Ravi Shankar, Chikkanna and Kuri Pratap star in other prominent roles. The bilingual film will be released in Kannada and Telugu, and the team is in the process of completing the dubbing portions of the latter version. Pogaru has Vijay Milton’s cinematography, Chandan Shetty’s music and V Harikrishna’s background score.