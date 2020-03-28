Home Entertainment Kannada

Video release of Kharaabu song from Pogaru postponed 

The makers took the decision since they felt that with the current situation, they are not in a position to fix a date for the film’s release, and unveiling a song will not be appropriate now.

Published: 28th March 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Since songs have always been an invitation for the audience to come to theatres, the team felt that releasing it amid the coronavirus outbreak will not be a positive step.

Since songs have always been an invitation for the audience to come to theatres, the team felt that releasing it amid the coronavirus outbreak will not be a positive step.

By Express News Service

The launch of Kharaabu, the first single from Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru, was initially planned to be launched on March 27. But it has now been postponed.

The makers took the decision since they felt that with the current situation, they are not in a position to fix a date for the film’s release, and unveiling a song will not be appropriate now.

Since songs have always been an invitation for the audience to come to theatres, the team felt that releasing it amid the coronavirus outbreak will not be a positive step. “We decided in favour of having the audio launch closer to the release time, and postponed it to a further date,” says producer BK Gangadhar, who is bankrolling Pogaru.

The film, directed by Nandakishore, has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead while Dhananjay, Mayuri, Ravi Shankar, Chikkanna and Kuri Pratap star in other prominent roles. The bilingual film will be released in Kannada and Telugu, and the team is in the process of completing the dubbing portions of the latter version. Pogaru has Vijay Milton’s cinematography, Chandan Shetty’s music and V Harikrishna’s background score.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kharaabu Pogaru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
Video
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp