'I am preparing myself mentally to start my acting career': Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah

By Express News Service

Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, who has established himself as a producer in the Kannada film industry, has been expressing his passion for acting too. And, he has now settled down at his hometown, Tumakuru, and is spending his time to pen a story that will be headlined by him. The film will have director Suni wielding the megaphone.



“This will be a commercial entertainer. The project is likely to go on floors in August this year,” Pushkar says, adding, “Fortunately or unfortunately, we have got sufficient time, and I am utilising it to write the script.” The producer had previously announced his acting debut with science fiction. “Director Suni and I are coming up with ideas. A final call will be taken after we have our rounds of discussions,” he says.

According to Pushkar, he has been planning his acting debut for the last three years, but his production responsibilities kept him busy and he couldn’t focus on his newfound passion. “I am mentally getting prepared to move towards making acting a fulltime career this year. I am evolving as far as scripting is concerned,” says the producer of Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu.

“The thought of writing came to me during the making of my debut production. That’s when I realised that I enjoy being on the creative side more. This lockdown has worked to my benefit, and I am thoroughly enjoying spending time with pen and paper,” he adds. Pushkar is simultaneously busy with a series of projects, including Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja, Avatar Purusha, Vinay Rajkumar’s 10 that is directed by Karm Chawla, and a Malayalam film directed by Senna Hegde. Pushkar is also presenting Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie, directed by Kiranraj.