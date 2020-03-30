Home Entertainment Kannada

'I am preparing myself mentally to start my acting career': Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah

According to Pushkar, he has been planning his acting debut for the last three years, but his production responsibilities kept him busy and he couldn’t focus on his newfound passion.

Published: 30th March 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah

Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah

By Express News Service

Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, who has established himself as a producer in the Kannada film industry, has been expressing his passion for acting too. And, he has now settled down at his hometown, Tumakuru, and is spending his time to pen a story that will be headlined by him. The film will have director Suni wielding the megaphone.

“This will be a commercial entertainer. The project is likely to go on floors in August this year,” Pushkar says, adding, “Fortunately or unfortunately, we have got sufficient time, and I am utilising it to write the script.” The producer had previously announced his acting debut with science fiction. “Director Suni and I are coming up with ideas. A final call will be taken after we have our rounds of discussions,” he says. 

According to Pushkar, he has been planning his acting debut for the last three years, but his production responsibilities kept him busy and he couldn’t focus on his newfound passion. “I am mentally getting prepared to move towards making acting a fulltime career this year. I am evolving as far as scripting is concerned,” says the producer of Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu.

“The thought of writing came to me during the making of my debut production. That’s when I realised that I enjoy being on the creative side more. This lockdown has worked to my benefit, and I am thoroughly enjoying spending time with pen and paper,” he adds. Pushkar is simultaneously busy with a series of projects, including Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja, Avatar Purusha, Vinay Rajkumar’s 10 that is directed by Karm Chawla, and a Malayalam film directed by Senna Hegde. Pushkar is also presenting Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie, directed by Kiranraj.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah Kannada film industry Sandalwood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
Video
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp