Home Entertainment Kannada

Live for Life: Aryann Santhosh’s maiden venture in English, Hindi

Aryan says the film is being produced and distributed by Shadmata and Reel Rolling Film. Shooting was slated to start from March 9 which was pushed due to coronavirus lockdown.

Published: 30th March 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Aryann Santhosh

Aryann Santhosh

By Express News Service

Aryann Santhosh, a known face in Sandalwood and Kannada television industry, is on cloud nine now since he is making his entry into Hollywood. The film, his first Hollywood venture, is apparently being made in Hindi as well.

The actor is set to play the lead role in director Walid Ahmed’s upcoming feature film titled Live for Life, in which he is sharing screen space with Cindy Rolling, who is playing the heroine.

Aryan says the film is being produced and distributed by Shadmata and Reel Rolling Film. Shooting was slated to start from March 9, but it has now been pushed to a further date due to the lockdown due to Covid 19 pandemic.

“I had to complete my commitment towards Dear Sathya and join the sets of Live for Life, which is being made in English and Hindi. The team was officially planning to announce the project, which is my debut in these two languages. The film is based on a real-life story, and more details about this will be made public once the shooting is started,” the actor tells CE. Meanwhile, Dear Sathya, directed by Shiva Ganesh, is now in its post-production phase.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aryann Santhosh Sandalwood Kannada television industry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
Video
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp