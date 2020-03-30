Live for Life: Aryann Santhosh’s maiden venture in English, Hindi

By Express News Service

Aryann Santhosh, a known face in Sandalwood and Kannada television industry, is on cloud nine now since he is making his entry into Hollywood. The film, his first Hollywood venture, is apparently being made in Hindi as well.



The actor is set to play the lead role in director Walid Ahmed’s upcoming feature film titled Live for Life, in which he is sharing screen space with Cindy Rolling, who is playing the heroine.

Aryan says the film is being produced and distributed by Shadmata and Reel Rolling Film. Shooting was slated to start from March 9, but it has now been pushed to a further date due to the lockdown due to Covid 19 pandemic.

“I had to complete my commitment towards Dear Sathya and join the sets of Live for Life, which is being made in English and Hindi. The team was officially planning to announce the project, which is my debut in these two languages. The film is based on a real-life story, and more details about this will be made public once the shooting is started,” the actor tells CE. Meanwhile, Dear Sathya, directed by Shiva Ganesh, is now in its post-production phase.