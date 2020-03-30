Home Entertainment Kannada

Music director Arjun Janya is making the most of coronavirus lockdown

The music composer, who has about 15 projects in hand, is working on all of them simultaneously in the comfort of his studio in Bengaluru, without many distractions

Published: 30th March 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Music director Arjun Janya

Music director Arjun Janya

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, it is nothing but music that is keeping Arjun Janya busy. The music director, who had experienced some health issues due to a blockage in his heart, is currently on a recovery mode, and he says the lockdown has only come as an advantage to him. With about 15 projects in hand, Arjun is neck-deep in work, making music in the comfort of his house-studio in Bengaluru and without much distraction.

“Music has kept me busy, and all of it is happening amid a lot of peace. As a music director, the problem I would usually face was meeting deadlines. When the makers plan a song release, it puts me under pressure to work overnight. Sometimes, I would get just 15 days to complete the re-recording to meet the target of the release date. This is not the case now. There is no rush, and that is helping me try out more creativity,” says Arjun Janya, who is juggling composing music and rerecording for a handful of projects, for which shooting has been completed. 

These include Darshan-starrer Roberrt, directed by Tharun Sudhir; Prem’s  Ek Love Ya; Kotigobba 3 starring Sudeep and directed by Shiva Karthik; Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2; Vikram Ravichandran’s debut, Trivikrama; Sharan’s Avatar Purusha; Rajasthan Diaries made in Kannada and Marathi; and Sheetal Shetty’s directorial, Window Seat.

“Sitting in my studio, I have managed to record songs with singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan and Vijay Prakash, among others. I am also completing the background score and editing for a couple of films. All the time on my hands is also allowing me to experiment with music on different instruments,” says Arjun Janya, who is dividing his hours between work and spending time with this family. “This lockdown has also helped me bond with my daughter, which is something I was missing because of work,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
Video
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp