Reddy Krishna gets ready with 'Rowdy Baby'

By Express News Service

Rowdy Baby marks the directorial debut of Reddy Krishna. Though he has directorial experience with ad films, this is his first feature film.



The makers unveiled the film’s teaser on Sunday, and have now shared the first stills of the romantic entertainer with CE. Reddy Krishna has also written the film’s story, along with producing it with SS Ravi Gowda, who also plays the lead role.

The latter has previously worked in films like Mr. Mommagga and the Radhika Kumaraswamy-starrer Damayanti. Rowdy Baby features two heroines -- Divya Rao and Heer Kaur. While this will the latter’s debut film, Divya, a newcomer from Mangaluru, has already made her debut in Telugu with Degree College.



Rowdy Baby also features Raj Kempegowda, Aruna Balaraju and Srinath Vasista in the cast. According to the director, the film is set against a college backdrop, and the title represents the characters of a teenaged boy and girl.

The film is now waiting for clearance from the censor board. It has Abhishek Rufus composing the background score while music is by Armaan Merugu. Rowdy Baby also has Kala Bhariava (MM Keeravani’s son) singing a song.



Chandan Shetty, Apoorva Sridhar, Manasa Holla, Saketh and Harini Ivathuru have also rendered various tracks that have been written by director Suni, Kirnnai Raj and V Nagendra Prasad.