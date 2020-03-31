Home Entertainment Kannada

Reddy Krishna gets ready with 'Rowdy Baby'

Rowdy Baby also features Raj Kempegowda, Aruna Balaraju and Srinath Vasista in the cast.

Published: 31st March 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Heer Kaur

By Express News Service

Rowdy Baby marks the directorial debut of Reddy Krishna. Though he has directorial experience with ad films, this is his first feature film.

The makers unveiled the film’s teaser on Sunday, and have now shared the first stills of the romantic entertainer with CE. Reddy Krishna has also written the film’s story, along with producing it with SS Ravi Gowda, who also plays the lead role.

The latter has previously worked in films like Mr. Mommagga and the Radhika Kumaraswamy-starrer Damayanti. Rowdy Baby features two heroines -- Divya Rao and Heer Kaur. While this will the latter’s debut film, Divya, a newcomer from Mangaluru, has already made her debut in Telugu with Degree College.

Rowdy Baby also features Raj Kempegowda, Aruna Balaraju and Srinath Vasista in the cast. According to the director, the film is set against a college backdrop, and the title represents the characters of a teenaged boy and girl.

The film is now waiting for clearance from the censor board. It has Abhishek Rufus composing the background score while music is by Armaan Merugu. Rowdy Baby also has Kala Bhariava (MM Keeravani’s son) singing a song.

Chandan Shetty, Apoorva Sridhar, Manasa Holla, Saketh and Harini Ivathuru have also rendered various tracks that have been written by director Suni, Kirnnai Raj and V Nagendra Prasad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reddy Krishna Rowdy Baby Sandalwood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
Video
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp