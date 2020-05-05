Home Entertainment Kannada

Ajay Rao-starrer 'Krishna Talkies' looks to hit theatres post lockdown

Ajay Rao, who is usually known for playing lover boy characters, will apparently be seen in a never-seen-before role in this suspense thriller.

Sandalwood actors Ajay Rao and Apoorva in 'Krishna Talkies'.

By Express News Service

Ajay Rao-starrer Krishna Talkies, directed by Vijayanand, is ready for release, and the makers are planning to present the film to the censor board as they look forward to releasing it in theatres when the lockdown gets over, and the entertainment industry gets streamlined in Karnataka.

The film, made under the banner of Gokul Entertainers, is produced by Govind Raju AH. The makers have shared the first stills from the film, which also features Apoorva and Sindhu Loknath in the female lead roles. Ajay, who is usually known for playing lover boy characters, will apparently be seen in a never-seen-before role in this suspense thriller.

The film has Sridhar V Sambram’s music and Abhishek Kasargod’s cinematography. Krishna Talkies also stars Chikkanna, Mandya Ramesh, Shobhraj and Pramod Shetty in prominent roles. Ajay Rao has also completed the shoot for Shokiwala. The film, produced by Crystal Paark Cinemas and directed by Jocky, features Sanjana Anand as the female lead. The team has recently completed dubbing for the movie.

