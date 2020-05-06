Frustrations have increased as people are losing patience: Shanvi Srivastava

A Sharadhaa By

Actor Shanvi Srivastava, who has been utilising her time amidst the lockdown by involving herself in social issues, is now speaking up against domestic abuse.

The Avane Srimannarayana star insists that the subject should not be seen only with the prism of women’s rights.

“This is an issue that affects women, men and children,” she says, adding that each victim, irrespective of gender, needs help. Shanvi has come forward with a campaign titled ‘Don’t Mask Your Abuse’ where she asks people to dial 1091 if they witness or are victims of domestic abuse.

The initiative was conceptualised by the marketing agency, The Big Little as an awareness campaign will be carried across social media platforms.

“Being in lockdown for over a month, I have come across reports about an increase in cases of domestic violence. This issue has been on my mind, and at the same time, the team that was taking this initiative approached me and asked me whether I want to be a part of the campaign. I agreed instantly. People who face domestic violence aren’t aware of a helpline to reach out to. That’s one of the reasons, this campaign concentrates on the helpline 1091 because it is going to be easier for them to remember,” she says.

Shanvi asserts that domestic violence during lockdown needs a little more attention. “Frustrations have increased as people are losing patience. They are unable to access what they want for themselves, and in turn, direct their anger towards somebody else. People should remain aware about what’s going on in the neighborhood, and in case of domestic violence, try getting help. The fear has to enter within, that there will be consequences when they get caught,” she explains.

According to Kavya Shankaregowda, the founder of Big Little, the worst sufferers are people in low-income groups.

“There are families where the male members doesn’t work and is an alcoholic, and these are the families that are among those who suffer the most. Male victims don’t want to come out and say it because of societal pressure. More importantly, when the helplines get calls from men, they should take them seriously as well,” says Shankaregowda, adding, “Just like social distancing is essential to flatten the COVID-19 curve, this helpline is a must-have on everyone’s phones.”