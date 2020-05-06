Home Entertainment Kannada

My film with Yash is at script discussion level: Director Narthan

Narthan was responding to reports that said that Tamannaah has been finalised to play the female lead opposite Yash in the film.

By Express News Service

Yash and I are still discussing the script, and I was totally surprised when I learned and read reports of a heroine being finalised for our project,” says director Narthan. He was responding to reports that said that Tamannaah Bhatia has been finalised to play the female lead opposite the Rocking Star in the film to be helmed by the Mufti director.

The heroine, who has also made her mark in Bollywood, has been part of two special songs in Kannada films -- Jaguar, which marked Nikhil Kumar’s debut, and Prashanth Neel’s directorial, KGF Chapter 1.

However, she is yet to work in a full-fledged film in Sandalwood. Narthan says, “I seriously don’t know how a piece of news like this can pop up during lockdown. Currently, we have locked ourselves in our houses, and we are in touch over telephone. I am yet to meet the actor in person to discuss the story in detail and take the project forward. As of now, my film with Yash stands at the script discussion level,” he says.

Yash is currently focusing on completing KGF Chapter 2. The film has Prashanth Neel doing the post-production work. The makers of the epic period action drama are targeting October 23 as its release date, and are left with 25 days of shooting, which includes fight sequences and a few talkie portions.

The pan-India film has Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, and also features Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt, who plays an antagonist, and Raveena Tandon seen in a pivotal role. Narthan is also getting ready to direct Bhairathi Ranagal for Shivarajkumar, which will be the latter’s 125th film.

