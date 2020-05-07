'Gandadagudiya Gandharvaru' musical karaoke brings together actors known for singing talent

By Express News Service

Director Raghuram wants to connect with the audience with musical karaoke sessions during this last phase of the lockdown.

Titled Gandadagudiya Gandharvaru, the series will have actors who also possess singing skills. The show will feature Vijay Raghavendra, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Sunil Raoh, Anirudh and Naveen Krishna singing to evergreen retro songs.

“The entire episode will be narrated by Srujan Lokesh,” says the director, who is coming up with the show as a tribute to real legends Kannada cinema. It will be unveiled by three top stars of Sandalwood.

“This will be a conversation-cum-singing session, and Srujan will be giving details of the history of each song sung by various actors,” he says. The director is now working on the musical footage, which has been shot at their homes.

The 45-minute episode will be out in three episodes on May 15, 16, and 17, on YouTube channel of Anand Audio.