Sudeep gets chiseled look for Phantom: Anup Bhandari

Kichcha, who is playing the role of Vikranth Rona in the upcoming commercial action entertainer, gives an insight into the fitness goals he set for himself during the lockdown

Published: 09th May 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Kichcha Sudeep

By Express News Service

Sudeep’s lockdown period has been all about Phantom, as the actor has got a new chiseled look for his upcoming commercial action entertainer, says director Anup Bhandari. The actor, who is playing the role of Vikranth Rona in the film, recently unveiled the latest look on Instagram with a line 
‘Efforts...Invest it to do better.’

Kichcha’s latest post  also gives us an insight into the life of the actor during the lockdown. While his physical transformation has got everybody talking about the actor’s fitness goals, he has also become an inspiration to his fans. “His character in Phantom was planned to have a toned body. However, after he started working out for Pailwaan, he wanted to continue with his fitness regimen, and he has reached another level,” says Anup Bhandari, adding  “His look works out well for Phantom.”

Ask Anup whether Sudeep will get a six-pack abs for the film, and the director quips, “We have not demanded six-pack abs, but I am pretty sure he will come up with it. We are already seeing his effort in the pictures he has posted. Sudeep had got into a fit shape for Pailwaan, and after an intense workout, he looks bulky now,” says Anup. 

Sudeep’s fitness goals have also put the director on his toes. “During our first schedule, Sudeep used to make sure that I join him at the gym after pack-up. This has been a blessing in disguise to me. Otherwise I wouldn’t have taken that effort,” says Anup.Phantom made with a huge budget is produced by Manjunath Gowda. Along with Sudeep, the film also features Nirup Bhandari in parallel lead and Shraddha Srinath in a pivotal role. The makers are yet to finalise on the film’s heroine.

