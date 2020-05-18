Home Entertainment Kannada

Coming soon, a making video of Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru

With the Karabuu song going viral, director Nanda Kishore now wants to show the behind-the-scenes action

A still from Dhruva Sarja-starrer 'Pogaru'.

By Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja is all thankful to his fans for the overwhelming response received by the Karabuu song from Pogaru, which has got 21 million views till date and lakhs of likes. The peppy track, featuring the Action Prince and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on Anand Audio, and soon became a rage amongst the audience. It is one of the most recorded songs on Tik Tok. Pogaru director Nanda Kishore, who is waiting to complete a song sequence, is currently working with 

V Harikrishna on the background score for the second half, along with Chandan Shetty, who has composed the songs for the film. Meanwhile, the director is also getting ready with a making video of Pogaru, which he wants to release after the lockdown is lifted. The film, produced by BK Gangadhar, has Dhruva Sarja playing a notorious character. Seen in a face-off with the Action Prince will be Dhananjay, who is featured in a negative shade. The action commercial entertainer comprises a host of actors, including Mayuri, Ravi Shankar, Chikkanna and Kuri Pratap, along with bodybuilders Kai Greene, Morgan Aste, Johan Lucas and Jo Linder. Pogaru has Vijay Milton handling the camera work.

