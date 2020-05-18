My current focus is on Jayaraj biopic: Dhananjay

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Dhananjay, who has been multi-tasking to handle two to three films, has decided not to take any more projects until he completes the MP Jayaraj biopic. Dhananjay confirmed this in response to reports that he is headlining a project to be directed by Gurudatha Ganiga. The latter, who made his debut with Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, is planning his second outing, which has Tagaru Daali in the lead along with Anant Nag in a pivotal role. “I did have a few directors, including Gurudatha Ganiga, narrating scripts to me. However, nothing has been finalised from my end, nor have I signed on the dotted line yet,” says Dhananjay, who also has a couple of films other than the Jayaraj biopic lined up these include Badava Rascal and Daali. The actor has also given a green signal to a story written by director D Sathya Prakash, and the respective teams are waiting to resume shooting. Dhananjay, who is venturing into production with Badava Rascal will start with the post-production work for the portions that have been shot. “We will start dubbing for Badava Rascal from this week,” says the actor and producer. The action drama directed by Shankar Guru features Amrutha Iyengar as the female lead.

Meanwhile, Dhananjay, who is getting ready to fit into Jayaraj’s personality is using the lockdown period to get a wrestler’s physique. “Jayaraj, the first underworld don, was a hobbyist wrestler, and I am currently on a rigourous exercise regime to fit into one of the shades of the character,” he says. The biopic, produced by Ashu Bedra, is a 2-part series with the story and dialogues written by Agni Shridhar. The film is being directed by Shoonya. The makers are looking at having a pan-India reach.

Dhananjay is also looking forward to the release of Yuvarathnaa, the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer directed by Santhosh Ananddram. Made under the banner of Hombale Films, it will feature the actor in the role of an antagonist. He will also be seen in a pivotal role in actor Duniya Vijay’s directorial Salaga, and Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru directed by Nanda Kishore. When asked whether he is a part of Allu Arjun’s upcoming Telugu film, Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, Dhananjay says, “I got a call from Sukumar’s team, and we will be sitting for a discussion once the lockdown gets over, and finalise on the project.”