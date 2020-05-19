KGF Chapter 2 to be released as per schedule

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that KGF Chapter 2 was set to cash in on the Dasara holidays and will release on October 23. Despite the nation-wide lockdown, it looks like the Yash-starrer, which is currently under post-production, will keep up the promised release date. A confirmation on this was given to us by a source close to the production house.

Director Prashanth Neel, who has completely made use of the lockdown period to edit the portions that have been shot has now begun to concentrate on the rerecording. Executive producer Karthik Gowda recently shared a photo with director Prashanth Neel, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and music Ravi Basrur working on KGF Chapter 2 music.

A 25-30 day final schedule, which includes fight sequences and talkie portions, will happen once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. With Bollywood actors — Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon — as part of the cast, expectations surrounding the sequel to the blockbuster 2018 film are high, and it is surely one of the most-awaited films of 2020.

The big budget period drama stars Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, and features Vasishta Simha, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, B Suresha, TS Nagabharana, Archana Jois in important roles. KGF Chapter 2 produced by Vijay Kiragandur will be distributed by KRG Studios in Kannada, Excel Entertainment and AA Films in Hindi, Vaarahi Chalana Chitram in Telugu and Vishal Film Factory in Tamil.