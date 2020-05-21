Home Entertainment Kannada

My focus is only on KGF 2: Prashanth Neel

Speculations of KGF director Prashanth Neel teaming up with a couple of top Telugu actors like Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR have been doing the rounds for almost a year now.

Published: 21st May 2020

Prashanth Neel

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Speculations of KGF director Prashanth Neel teaming up with a couple of top Telugu actors like Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR have been doing the rounds for almost a year now. However, a recent tweet by Prashanth on the occasion of NTR’s birthday has the rumour mills running over time. Prashanth tweeted, “’So….finally I know how it feels like to sit next to a nuclear plant… Next time bringing my radiation suit to be around all that crazy energy @tarak9999 Happy birthday brother!! Have a safe and great day See you soon...#HappyBirthdayNtr #stayhomestaysafe) (sic).”

While this tweet has lead to further speculations about a prospective collaboration between the actor and director, it has also resulted in some mixed reactions. Some of Prashanth’s fans took to social media to express their worry about such a move resulting in the promising director shifting his base from Karnataka to other industries.

When asked if these speculations actually warrant any merit, Prashanth says, “It is the Kannada people who have given me my name and my bread. Kannada is in my DNA. Right now I can’t confirm future projects as my attention is completely on KGF Chapter 2. But I assure that every project I make will be a Kannada movie.” The Uggramm director, who became a National name with Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 1, is currently working on the post-production process of the sequel to 2018 blockbuster.

Having completed the editing work for the portions he has shot, Prashanth is now working on the re-recording of the film with music director. The team is left with 30 days of the shooting schedule, which they plan to complete once the government grants permission to resume shooting. Made under the banner Hombale Films, KGF Chapter 2, produced by Vijay Kiragundur will have a pan-Indian release and the makers have zeroed in on October 23 as the release date. 

