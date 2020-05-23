We have not fixed any release date for 'Roberrt': Tharun Kishore Sudhir

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

A new poster of Darshan-starrer Roberrt is being unveiled on the occasion of Ramzan, on May 25, director Tharun Kishore Sudhir announced. The makers had unveiled a theme poster on the eve of Ramzan last year, and have since then made every festive occasion special for the team as wells as fans by releasing the motion poster, first look, songs and teaser. Meanwhile, there has been a lot of speculation around the release of the film, which is being made under the banner of Umapathy Films, and the makers are now said to be looking at August 15 as the release date.

The action thriller was earlier slated to be out on April 9, but that was pushed further. However the director has put all this to rest by stating that they have not yet fixed any date for Roberrt release. “We are not aware of when the theatres will open. Secondly, the lifestyle of people should get back to normal, and that’s when they will come to theatres. We will then decide on the release date,” says Tharun. Apparently, the makers of Roberrt were offered a whopping price to release it directly on the OTT platform.

However, the production house is not in favour of the deal, and would want to wait and release it in theatres only. “Roberrt is a film, which should be celebrated, and we will wait for the audience to come out of the fear around Covid, and enjoy the moviegoing experience with their family,” the director says. One of the most anticipated films of this year, Roberrt will have Darshan appearing in two shades.

It will star Asha Bhat, paired opposite the Challenging Star. Arjun Janya is composing the music, while Sudhakar S Raj is the director of photography. The film also consists of an ensemble cast, including Jagapathi Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Ravi Kishan, Shivaraj K R Pete, Chikkanna, and Dharamanna Kadur appearing in prominent roles.