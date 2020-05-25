Home Entertainment Kannada

Rangitaranga producer H K Prakash’s next will be a psychological thriller

The film, directed by Bharath G, will be a horror-comedy set in a 103-year-old building 

25th May 2020

By Express News Service

H K Prakash, who has produced films like Rangitaranga and was associated with the Rakshit Shetty-starrer Avane Srimannarayana, which was made under the banner of Shree Devi Entertainers, is yet again coming up with a psychological thriller, for which he will be teaming up with director Bharat G.

The director, who has previously worked in radio and advertising, has come up with a horror comedy, which he is looking forward to shoot. According to Bharath, the film is about a mysterious puzzle placed in a British architectural 103-year-old building located in a forest.

“The film blends humour with fear. I have created an edge-of-the seat thriller, which will also ask questions like the existence of ghosts or past life,” explains Bharath, adding, “We have already decided on the location for his film, which is around Ooty. We are currently preparing the groundwork, and plan to go on floors as soon as the lockdown is eased completely.” The makers are in the process of finalising the technicians, and the director has begun the hunt for the lead cast, for which he will start conducting auditions on Monday.

