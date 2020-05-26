Going abroad for shooting songs is ruled out: Director Prem

By Express News Service

Ek Love Ya rerecording in full swing, audio soon (sic),” director Prem posted on Twitter, giving an update about his upcoming film, which is now in post-production stages. The film, made under the banner of Rakshita Film Factory, will mark the debut of Raanna. It also features Rachita Ram and newcomer Reeshma Nanaiah in the cast.

Director Prem, who is busy with the rerecording along with music director Arjun Janya at the latter’s studio, is also finalising singers who will be rendering their voices for seven tracks. “To begin with, we will start with our popular singer, Vijay Prakash, who will be recording the song on Thursday. It will then be the turn of Armaan Malik, Arijit Singh, Kailash Kher, Shreya Ghoshal, and myself,” says Prem, who is planning for an audio launch in June.

The director is left with a week of dubbing to do, which he plans to complete next week. He has almost shooting the film, but for two songs. “Though the initial plan was to shoot the songs in Egypt and France, it will now be canned in India. I am hoping to resume shooting from June,” he says. Filming abroad is ruled out now. Even if they provide us the best facilities, we have decided not to venture out to any foreign locations,” says Prem, adding, “Now that domestic flights have resumed, I am planning to go on a recce and finalise the locations.”

The romantic thriller, inspired by a real incident, has Rakshita making a guest approach in a song sequence. Ek Love Ya also stars Ankita Naik as part of the cast, and has cinematographer Mahendra Simha cranking the camera.