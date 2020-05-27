Home Entertainment Kannada

Puneeth Rajkumar resumes dubbing for Yuvarathnaa   

This has been one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Published: 27th May 2020 10:56 AM

Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

Things seem to be back on track for Yuvarathnaa, with dubbing for the second half of the film has started. Director Santhosh Ananddram’s latest tweet gives an update of his film with the Power Star. The action commercial entertainer brings together the director-actor and production house Hombale Films for the second time, after Raajakumara.

This has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. The makers have garnered a lot of curiosity with the film’s posters and the latest dialogue teaser, with fans of Puneeth Rajkumar eagerly waiting to view the star on the big screen.

With just 20 days of shooting left, the film is now in the post-production stage. Meanwhile, the director is yet to decide the locations for the song sequences and is waiting for the government to grant permission to resume shooting. 

Yuvarathnaa will be south Indian actor Sayyeshaa’s first film in Kannada. The film also features senior actors Raadhika Sharatkumar, Prakash Raj, along with Dhananjay in the role of antagonist, and Diganth and Sonu Gowda in prominent characters. The film’s cinematography has been done by Venkatesh Anguraj. S Thaman has composed the music and has given five tracks for the film, which has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

