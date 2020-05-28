Abishek’s  next  with director Suri titled ‘Bad Manners’

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Abishek and Suri

Bad Manners is the title of Abishek Ambareesh’s second film, directed by Suri. Speculations of Suri wielding the megaphone for Abishek was reported by CE earlier and the news stands confirmed now, with the makers scheduled to make an official announcement about the project on Ambareesh’s birth anniversary on May 29.Bad Manners will be the second project for Abishek, who made his debut with Amar. The film brings together producer Sudeer K M and the director for the second time, after Popcorn Monkey Tiger (PMT).

On the technical front, Surendra Nath and Amri, who worked with Suri in PMT, will be joining the director on the story and screenplay. Bad Manners will also see Charan Raj of Tagaru and PMT fame composing the music while Shekar S (DFD) will undertake cinematography duties. It will have Deepu S Kumar as the editor, Rajakrishnan will handle sound engineering and Suresh Bhaganavar will head the art department.

Nothing much as been revealed about the content by the director except that it is going to be an action drama. However, curiosity has already been whipped up by the film’s poster, with the title of the movie being struck off in red. Knowing Suri’s previous works, and his realistic approach towards his projects, discussion about this is likely to get only more intense.