Manvitha heads to dubbing studio for 'Rajasthan Diaries'

Manvitha Kamath has resumed dubbing for Rajasthan Diaries.

Published: 28th May 2020 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Manvitha Kamath

By Express News Service

Manvitha Kamath has resumed dubbing for Rajasthan Diaries. The Tagaru heroine, who has utilised her lockdown time to write scripts, says she is happy to be back at work. Rajasthan Diaries is directed by Nandita Yadav and stars Sumukha in the lead. It will be a bilingual film made in Kannada and Marathi, and will be dubbed in Hindi and Telugu as well.  

The teenage romance is a road film shot between Mumbai and Rajasthan. It has Arjun Janya composing the music and Raghavendra as the cinematographer. The film also features Arun Sagar, Rajesh Nataranga and Mithun Chakraborty in the cast.

