Rishab Shetty adds another feather to his cap with Pedro

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Rishab Shetty’s Pedro, produced under his home banner Rishab Shetty Films, has been selected for Goes to Cannes and will be showcased at Marché du film. “#Pedro, the film produced under our banner @RishabShettyFilms and Directed by debutant @NateshHegde has been selected for ‘Goes to Cannes’ showcase at Marché du film, one of the largest film markets in the world and counterpart of Cannes film festival.

Happy and Proud (sic)” read an official announcement made by Rishab Shetty on his Twitter. “Pedro was meant for the film festival, and we had completed the shoot. If not for the lockdown, this would have been screened at the Goes to Cannes Film Festival this year. It is now shifted to 2021,” says Rishab.

Pedro was among the five films from Asia selected at Film Bazaar. Now this be will be among the 20 global films selected for Goes to Cannes, and the first Kannada film to be selected for competition directly. The film set in western ghats of Karnataka is about a middle-aged electrician in a remote village who accidentally commits a disgraceful act. How his village reacts unexpectedly then forms the crux of the story directed by Natesh Hegde.