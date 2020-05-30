Ravichandran and Vikram to come together on silver screen

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Crazy Star Ravichandran’s birthday will be a low-key affair this year, as he has requested his fans to practise social distancing during this pandemic outbreak. However, the latest news coming from him side will bring cheer to all his fans. People have for long been curious about Ravichandran directing his sons, and the wish is soon going to get fulfilled.

The actor-director-producer has utilised the lockdown time to come up with a script that will be directed by him, and will feature himself and his second son, Vikram Ravichandran. The senior artiste who has been keeping himself busy at the edit desk during the lockdown, spills the beans about his scriptwriting, saying, “I am working on the Ravi Bopanna project, and in the meantime, have completed three scripts.

One of the films will have father and son coming together — that is Vikram and myself — and I will be directing it.” Though reluctant to give any further details, Ravichandran hints that it will be yet another unique attempt from his end, which will have an unusual screenplay. “I will reveal more details about the project once the city gets unlocked and we start with the cinema activities,” he says.