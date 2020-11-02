Sachin Ravi to direct Shivarajkumar in an action-packed spy thriller based on Ashwatthama

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The mythological character of Ashwathama from the Mahabharata seems to have caught the fancy of quite a few filmmakers in Bollywood and Sandalwood. The latest development comes from the makers of Avane Srimannarayana.

Shivarajkumar

Producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah and director Sachin Ravi will be reuniting for an action-packed spy thriller based on the legend, Ashwatthama, which will be headlined by none other than Century Star Shivarajkumar.

The production house announced the project and unveiled a specially designed poster by Kaani Studio, on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava. The producer and director are elated to be teaming up with Shivanna for the mammoth project. Sachin has a created a fictional storyline on one of the immortals from the Hindu mythology.

The film will be set in the present timeline, and will explore Ashwatthama’s journey on the earth, how he dealt with relationships throughout his life, and how he runs from the evil people who want to take advantage of his special powers. A period war drama in Hindi on the character, starring Vicky Kaushal and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, is said to be in the pipeline.

Phantom director Anup Bhandari had also announced recently that he is doing a film on the mythological role. And now this will be yet another project exploring one of the popular characters from the Mahabharata. The producers plan to reveal the title soon and the project to roll early next year. Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar is currently committed to cinematographer-turned-director Vijay Milton’s film, shooting for which will begin this month.