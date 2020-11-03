Five Kannada directors including Yogaraj Bhat, Shashank come together for a commercial entertainer

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Five well-known directors of the Kannada film industry — Yogaraj Bhat, K M Chaitanya, Shashank, Jayatheertha and Pawan Kumar -- are coming together to make a film. This will be the first-of-its-kind collaboration in Sandalwood, and the directors are not coming up with an anthology or an initiative-based subject. They will instead be teaming up for a pure commercial entertainer.

This is said to be a project that was discussed during the lockdown period. According to a source, the preparation work is on, and the directors will soon begin the shooting, which they plan to complete by December-end.

The production house bankrolling this film will soon be making an official announcement with more details, when they will will reveal about the subject, cast and technical crew. Of late Bollywood and Tamil film industry have been experimenting with bringing a handful of directors in making a project for the silver screen or streaming platforms. The latest will be by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan who are working on a Tamil anthology, Navarasa to be out on OTT.

Last year saw the release of Katha Sangama in Kannada — an anthology led by Rishab Shetty that brought together seven directors, and technicians including cinematographer, and music directors. However, this time the Kannada directors are collaborating for a 2-hour entertainer, which is sure to stir up the curiosity of cine-goers.