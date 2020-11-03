Home Entertainment Kannada

Sandalwood drug scandal: Karnataka HC denies bail to actors Ragini, Sanjana and others

According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly used to arrange parties in five star hotels, pubs, dance bars, farmhouses and casinos and supply drugs to invitees

Published: 03rd November 2020 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel take actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani out of court, after their hearing, in Bengaluru

Police personnel take actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani out of court, after their hearing, in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday denied bail to actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana Galrani, as well as Prashanth Ranka, who are accused in the Sandalwood drug case.

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar dismissed the bail pleas of all three accused.

He also dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of three others, Shivaprakash, Abhiswamy and Prashanth Raju, who are also accused in the same case registered by the city police under the provisions of the NDPS Act and IPC.

Justice Kumar, who had reserved the order after hearing the parties, pronounced the one-line order that all petitions are dismissed. They had moved the high court for relief as the special court hearing the case denied bail to them.

According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly used to arrange parties in five star hotels, pubs, dance bars, farmhouses and casinos and supply drugs to invitees.

They allegedly got drugs from Goa, Bombay, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh and even from foreign countries and induced guests to take part in the parties by engaging film stars. During the parties, the accused along with the petitioner allegedly served ecstasy tablets, ganja, cocaine, MDMA tablets and LSD to invitees.

There is substantial evidence against the petitioners, the prosecution alleged. In their response, the counsels of the accused denied the allegations.

