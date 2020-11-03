Sharan’s Avatar Purusha to be out in two parts

By Express News Service

The trend of films being released as 2-part series is getting popular in Sandalwood, and following the line of blockbuster films like Baahubali and KGF Chapter 1 and 2, and the yet-to-be-released Kabza and Totapuri, will be Suni’s upcoming directorial, Avatar Purusha, The family entertainer, starring Sharan and Ashika Ranganath, is backed by producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, and the makers say they felt that the content demanded that they take this decision.

According to the director, Avatar Purusha was initially written for a web series, and they later planned to make it into a film.

The team did not want to miss out on Sharan’s audience, and at the same time, they wanted to experiment with new elements. This is one of the reasons for the film coming out in two parts. “The first part of Avatar Purusha, which will have the tag line, Ashta Digbandana Mandalaka, will bring Sharan’s popular characterisation, blended with humour.

The second part, which is captioned as Trishanku, will explore the magic elements, a plot that is less touched in Kannada films,” says Suni, who is planning to have a screen time of 2 hours 20 minutes each.

Both parts of the film, which is currently in the last stage of shooting, will be completed this month, and the makers are working out to have a back-to-back release of part 1 and 2. The production house is contemplating a release around Sankranthi. Along with the lead pairs, the cast of Avatar Purusha includes Sai Kumar, Sudharani and Bhavya, along with Kitty. The film’s music has been composed by Arjun Janya while cinematography is by William David.