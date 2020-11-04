Home Entertainment Kannada

2020 brings together Komal Kumar, Dhanya Balakrishna

The film, helmed by dialogue writer-turned-director K L Rajashekar, is a comedy revolving around the
deadly virus

Published: 04th November 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Dhanya Balakrishna (Photo | Facebook)

Dhanya Balakrishna (Photo | Facebook)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Komal Kumar is all set to tickle your funny bone with a comedy drama, which has been titled 2020. The film will mark the directorial debut of dialogue writerturned- director K L Rajashekar. It will be produced by T R Chandrashekar under the banner, Crsytal Paark Cinemas.

The director, who has written the script, screenplay as well as the dialogues, has based the story around the deadly virus. An official announcement of the title was made and the first-look motion poster was revealed on Nov. 2. The film also brings on board Dhanya Balakrishna as the female lead.

The actor made her Kannada film debut with Saarva Janarige Suvarana Avakasha starring Rishi, and 2020 will be her second outing in Sandalwood. Dhanya is currently shooting for a yet-tobe- titled Tamil film, and is looking forward to begin shooting for her next.

The comedy subject is what attracted her to take up this project. “It has been a dull year for me and all of us, and I am glad to be part of a fun script,” she says. The team plans to have the muhurath post Deepavali, and immediately start the film’s shoot.

The cast of 2020 also includes Kuri Pratap, Tabla Nani, Girish Shivanna and Mimicry Gopi. It will have Sridhar V Sambhram composing the music for the songs written by Chethan Kumar. The film’s cinematography will be handled by Naveen Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhanya Balakrishna Komal Kumar
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Video
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp