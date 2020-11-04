2020 brings together Komal Kumar, Dhanya Balakrishna

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Komal Kumar is all set to tickle your funny bone with a comedy drama, which has been titled 2020. The film will mark the directorial debut of dialogue writerturned- director K L Rajashekar. It will be produced by T R Chandrashekar under the banner, Crsytal Paark Cinemas.

The director, who has written the script, screenplay as well as the dialogues, has based the story around the deadly virus. An official announcement of the title was made and the first-look motion poster was revealed on Nov. 2. The film also brings on board Dhanya Balakrishna as the female lead.

The actor made her Kannada film debut with Saarva Janarige Suvarana Avakasha starring Rishi, and 2020 will be her second outing in Sandalwood. Dhanya is currently shooting for a yet-tobe- titled Tamil film, and is looking forward to begin shooting for her next.

The comedy subject is what attracted her to take up this project. “It has been a dull year for me and all of us, and I am glad to be part of a fun script,” she says. The team plans to have the muhurath post Deepavali, and immediately start the film’s shoot.

The cast of 2020 also includes Kuri Pratap, Tabla Nani, Girish Shivanna and Mimicry Gopi. It will have Sridhar V Sambhram composing the music for the songs written by Chethan Kumar. The film’s cinematography will be handled by Naveen Kumar.