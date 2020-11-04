Dheeren Ramkumar to collaborate with Jayanna Films again?

By Express News Service

Dheeren Ramkumar is looking forward to his much-awaited debut film, Shiva 143, which has been directed by Anil Kumar and made under the banner of Jayanna films. Now the buzz is that the actor will collaborate with the production house once again.

Producers Jayanna and Bogendra, who is keen to work with Dheeren for another project, is looking out for a good script as well as a director to cast Dheeren. An official announcement is yet to be made though. For Dheeren’s debut film, the makers, who had to push the final schedule as well as the release due to the pandemic, are now left with a song shoot, which is currently getting planned.

Meanwhile, the team is getting ready with the film’s teaser and will follow it with the audio launch. Shiva 143 features Manvitha Kamath in the female lead role, and she is paired opposite Dheeren in this action romantic drama. The film’s music is by Arjun Janya. The release date is being planned for 2021.