PC Shekar’s upcoming thriller to feature Prajwal Devaraj as cab driver

It was being whispered in the inner circles that actor Prajwal Devaraj is teaming up with director PC Shekar for the second time, after Arjuna. The buzz has now got confirmed with the director finalising the script. Confirming this news, Shekar tells CE that preparations are underway, and shooting for the film will begin either from Dec. 25 or Jan. 1. Alankar Pandian, who produced The Terrorist, will be collaborating with PC Shekar once again to bankroll the film under the banner, Invenio Films India, the production arm of Invenio Origin FZC, Dubai.

The Terrorist is also being remade in Bollywood, and the Hindi version is likely to have Sonam Kapoor playing the protagonist, which was portrayed by Ragini Dwivedi in the original.

The director has taken reference from a real-time incident that took place over four hours to conceive this movie. Hence the subject is close to reality. It will feature Prajwal in the role of a cab driver.

“It’s going to be a thriller, fast-paced with a non-linear structure, which will be a highlight of this film. The subject will explore Prajwal in a new character, in terms of make-up and overall personality.

The actor currently has a few commitments to complete, after which we will be working on his look, and design his character before we head to the shoot,” says Shekar. As for technicians, the makers are planning to bring on board music director Arjun Janya. “We have worked together in seven films, and I will be teaming up with him for my eighth film. I plan to bring out an exceptional album,” he says.Prajwal Devaraj’s line up of films also includes a film with director Ram Narayan, Arjun Gowda, Inspector Vikram, and Veeram