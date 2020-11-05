Home Entertainment Kannada

PC Shekar’s upcoming thriller to feature Prajwal Devaraj as cab driver

The director is  collaborating with The Terrorist  producer Alankar  Pandian for the  second time; project will go on floors by December-end or early next year

Published: 05th November 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Prajwal Devaraj

Prajwal Devaraj

By Express News Service

It was being whispered in the inner circles that actor Prajwal Devaraj is teaming up with director PC Shekar for the second time, after Arjuna. The buzz has now got confirmed with the director finalising the script. Confirming this news, Shekar tells CE that preparations are underway, and shooting for the film will begin either from Dec. 25 or Jan. 1. Alankar Pandian, who produced The Terrorist, will be collaborating with PC Shekar once again to bankroll the film under the banner, Invenio Films India, the production arm of Invenio Origin FZC, Dubai.

 The Terrorist is also being remade in Bollywood, and the Hindi version is likely to have Sonam Kapoor playing the protagonist, which was portrayed by Ragini Dwivedi in the original. 

The director has taken reference from a real-time incident that took place over four hours to conceive this movie. Hence the subject is close to reality. It will feature Prajwal in the role of a cab driver.

“It’s going to be a thriller, fast-paced with a non-linear structure, which will be a highlight of this film. The subject will explore Prajwal in a new character, in terms of make-up and overall personality.

The actor currently has a few commitments to complete, after which we will be working on his look, and design his character before we head to the shoot,” says Shekar. As for technicians, the makers are planning to bring on board music director Arjun Janya. “We have worked together in seven films, and I will be teaming up with him for my eighth film. I plan to bring out an exceptional album,” he says.Prajwal Devaraj’s line up of films also includes a film with director Ram Narayan, Arjun Gowda, Inspector Vikram, and Veeram 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prajwal Devaraj PC Shekar
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Video
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp