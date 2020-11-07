Pogaru music composer Chandan Shetty to join Dhruva Sarja’s Dubaari

By Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja

Dhruva Sarja’s next, which will be directed by Nanda Kishore, has been titled Dubaari.

Its tagline —‘I am very costly’ — has been receiving a lot of attention.

The actor-director had announced that they would collaborate for a second time after Pogaru, and this has now become official, with the makers commencing the project with a simple traditional muhurath on Nov. 6.

Actor Tara sounded the clapboard in the presence of senior artiste Doddanna. The film is produced by Uday K Mehta, and the makers have come out with the first poster that shows a lion, and says that the first roar will be heard soon, hinting at the first look.

Meanwhile, the makers have brought on board Pogaru music director Chandan Shetty, making it yet another repeat collaboration. The rapper and composer has delivered a successful album, with his Karabu song crossing millions of views.

Dhruva Sarja is currently looking forward to the release of Pogaru. The film, directed by Nanda Kishore, stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The team has completed the shoot, and the film is now in the post-production stage.