Home Entertainment Kannada

Pogaru music composer Chandan Shetty to join Dhruva Sarja’s Dubaari

Its tagline —‘I am very costly’ — has been receiving a lot of attention.

Published: 07th November 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Dhruva Sarja

By Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja

Dhruva Sarja’s next, which will be directed by Nanda Kishore, has been titled Dubaari.

Its tagline —‘I am very costly’ — has been receiving a lot of attention.

The actor-director had announced that they would collaborate for a second time after Pogaru, and this has now become official, with the makers commencing the project with a simple traditional muhurath on Nov. 6.

Actor Tara sounded the clapboard in the presence of senior artiste Doddanna. The film is produced by Uday K Mehta, and the makers have come out with the first poster that shows a lion, and says that the first roar will be heard soon, hinting at the first look. 

Meanwhile, the makers have brought on board Pogaru music director Chandan Shetty, making it yet another repeat collaboration. The rapper and composer has delivered a successful album, with his Karabu song crossing millions of views.  

Dhruva Sarja is currently looking forward to the release of Pogaru. The film, directed by Nanda Kishore, stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The team has completed the shoot, and the film is now in the post-production stage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhruva Sarja Dubaari
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
Video
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp