Music director Raghu Dixit exits love mocktail sequel

Music director Raghu Dixit, who had got associated with actor-director- producer Krishna for his Love Mocktail 2 has left the project. The music composed by Raghu Dixit for the first part was one of the major highlights of the film, and sequel had marked their second collaboration. Krishna, who officialy launched Love Mocktail 2 in June, was happy to work with the music director again.

However, it now seems that the two parted ways after business terms did not work out between them. Krishna, who is acting, directing as well producing the film, confirmed the l a t e s t news and said, “As a director, I always want him, but as a producer, I could not afford him.” He added, “Since the business terms could not be worked out, we decided to change the plans."

Krishna, who is bankrolling the project along with Milana Nagaraj, first wants to complete the shooting for Love Mocktail sequel, and then plans to sit with the music team. He is now said to be in talks with music composer Nakul Abhyankar. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made. Buzz about town is also that Jhankar Music is in talks to buy the music rights of Love Mocktail 2.

“Music director-singer Nakul Abhyankar was a part of Love Mocktail, in which he sang two songs -- Love you Chinna and Janumagale Kaayuve. We are in discussions with him. For Love Mocktail, I had worked on the music part only after I completed the shooting, and I will be following the same pattern for the sequel as well.

We will be concentrating on the re-recording and compositions only after I am done with the shooting,” he says. Love Mocktail 2 has Rachel David playing the female lead in her first Kannada film debut. Newcomer Sushmitha will also be seen in an important rolem and also has Kushi Achar and Abhilash in the cast. Krishna had earlier mentioned that the sequel of Love Mocktail, will be an emotional romantic drama, that comes with a lot of humour.

He had said that the offering will have varied emotions, but it will not be as intense as the first part, with the characters and situations making the sequel a little more hilarious. The film has SriCrazyMindz handling the cinematography as well as the editing.