Five directors come together for Guru Deshpande-produced anthology Pentagon

The project is spearheaded by director-turned-producer Guru Deshpande, and shooting of two out of the five stories has been completed.

Guru Deshpande

By Express News Service

Pentagon will be a different offering coming from Gentleman producer Guru Deshpande, who is bringing together five directors for an anthology. According to the director-turned-producer who is spearheading the project, there are five scripts, which will be helmed by different directors.

"The film is like a five-layered cake, which will come with its unique flavour," says Guru Deshpande, for whom the title mirrors the simplicity of design as well as the underlying complexity of a five-faced object. 

The shooting of the project is already underway and two of the five stories have been filmed. "Preparation for the project began several months ago, and each story is in a different stage of making. We waited for the pandemic to ease to make an official announcement," he said.  

Pentagon brings on board not only five directors but also an ensemble cast of well-known artistes, and technicians. However, the director plans to reveal the names of the directors later. "Every one of them deserves to be highlighted. We will present each of them in a manner befitting their contribution. Their names will be announced shortly," he said.

"Each director has his freedom when it comes to his story. The binding factor in these stories will be the icing on the cake. It is not an easy task to bring five creative minds to build a single narrative, but the team is up for the challenge. Pentagon will be a different film for the audience," he added.

