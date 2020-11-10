Home Entertainment Kannada

Pruthvi Ambaar to join cast of Vijay Milton's Shivarajkumar-starrer

The commercial entertainer, which is bringing back the Tagaru combination of the Century Star and Daali Dhananjay on the big screen, will now also have the Dia hero making an entry 

Published: 10th November 2020

Pruthvi Ambaar

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Cinematographer-turned-director Vijay Milton's upcoming directorial starring Shivarajkumar has got an interesting cast addition. The commercial entertainer, which is bringing back the Tagaru combination of the Century Star and Daali Dhananjay on the big screen, will also feature Pruthvi Ambaar.

The latter, who has been in the spotlight for his role as Adi in director Ashoka's Dia, has been bagging films back to back. He now has in his kitty Life is Beautiful, Sugarless, For Regn, and projects directed by Darshan Rao, and Lohith H, respectively.

Joining the long list will be this yet-to-be-titled film directed by Vijay Milton, which will be Pruthvi’s next big commercial break. He will get to share screen space with Shivanna as well as Dhananjay here. Shooting for the film will begin by November-end, and the makers are currently in the casting process. According to a source, Pruthvi will be playing a major role. Meanwhile, hunt is on for the lead heroine and the rest of the supporting cast. 

The film is being produced by Krishna Sarthak. It will be Shivanna's 123rd project.  The actor, who has completed the shooting for Bhajarangi 2, is now committed to this project. Meanwhile, Dhananjay, who is currently shooting for Rathnan Prapancha, will join Shivanna when his portions are to be filmed.  The film’s music is scored by Anoop Seelin.

Vijay Milton, the cinematographer who has directed the Tamil film Goli Soda, marked his entry in Sandalwood as DOP with Attahasa. Having been associated with Dhruva Sarja as a cinematographer for Pogaru, he now marks his first Kannada directorial debut with a film starring Shivanna.

