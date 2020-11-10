Trailer of Arvind Kamath's Arishadvarga to be out on November 12

By Express News Service

Director Arvind Kamath's Arishadvarga, which has done an extensive rounds of film festivals, including having a world premiere in London in June 2019, Asian premiere at Singapore South Asian International Film Festival in September, and North American premiere at Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival in November 2019, is all set to hit theatres this month-end.

But before that, the makers are coming up with its trailer on November 12 and will be lauched by senior actor, Prakash Belavadi.

Arishadvarga is a neo-noir mystery thriller starring a host of actors, including Samyukta Hornad in the lead role, and Nanda Gopal, Avinash, Mahesh Bung, Anju Alva Naik, Aravind Kuplikar, Gopalakrishna Deshpande and Sripathi Manjanabailu.

It is set in present-day Bengaluru, and narrates a story of lust, anger, love, greed, power, jealousy, mistaken identity and individual deficiencies. Arvind Kamath is also doubling as a producer for this. The film has music director Udit Haritas making his debut, while Balaji Manohar has handled the cinematography.

